FIFA 23 stadium list - all 105 licensed grounds on PlayStation & Xbox

Not all aesthetic components of football video games matter much - think barely noticeable changes to menus - but stadiums absolutely do make a difference in immersing users in the experience. Fortunately, FIFA 23 boasts a wide array of grounds, both big and small, in an effort to make the game EA Sports' most realistic title yet.
From the venues themselves to custom crowd chants, fans will be eager to see how the stadiums feel in the latest edition of the franchise.
GOAL takes a look at every licensed stadium available in FIFA 23, which will be released worldwide on September 30.
New stadiums in FIFA 23
There are five fresh licensed grounds that have never appeared in a FIFA title as well as two that return from temporary absences.
Manchester City Academy Stadium and Banc of America Stadium both host women's football matches as EA Sports bolsters its offerings there.
Stadium
Team(s)
Manchester City Academy Stadium
Manchester City Women's team
Philips Stadion
PSV
Europa-Park Stadium
Freiburg
El Sadar
Osasuna
Banc of California Stadium
LAFC
La Bombonera
Boca Juniors
Allianz Stadium
Juventus
Premier League stadiums in FIFA 23
EA Sports again boasts a full 20-club roster of Premier League stadiums in FIFA 23, with popular places such as Anfield, Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford still available to play in any game mode.
However, Nottingham Forest's City Ground will be available as a free-to-download post-launch addition as EA Sports puts the finishing touches on the home of the newly promoted club.
Stadium
Team(s)
Anfield
Liverpool
Craven Cottage
Fulham
Elland Road
Leeds
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
Etihad Stadium
Manchester City
Goodison Park
Everton
Community Stadium
Brentford
King Power Stadium
Leicester City
London Stadium
West Ham
Molineux Stadium
Wolves
Old Trafford
Manchester United
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
St James' Park
Newcastle
St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
The Amex Stadium
Brighton
The City Ground
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham
Villa Park
Aston Villa
Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth
English Football League stadiums in FIFA 23
In addition to the full stock of Premier League locales, there will be substantial offerings in England's lower divisions.
There are a total of 14 English Football League stadiums in FIFA 23.
Stadium
Team(s)
Bramall Lane
Sheffield United
Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City
Carrow Road
Norwich City
Fratton Park
Portsmouth
Kirklees Stadium
Huddersfield Town
Loftus Road
QPR
MKM Stadium
Hull City
Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
Stadium of Light
Sunderland
Bet365 Stadium
Stoke City
Swansea.com Stadium
Swansea City
The Hawthorns
West Brom
Turf Moor
Burnley
Vicarage Road
Watford
Women's Super League stadiums in FIFA 23
The long-awaited introduction of the WSL to the video game space is here, as first revealed in July, and EA Sports has brought the home of the Manchester City's Women's team to life.
Stadium
Team(s)
Academy Stadium
Manchester City
Bundesliga stadiums
While Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena remains out of the game, 16 other Bundesliga venues are included, with Bayer Leverkusen's BayArena and Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park among the highlights.
Stadium
Team(s)
BayArena
Bayer Leverkusen
BORUSSIA-PARK
Borussia Monchengladbach
Deutsche Bank Park
Eintracht Frankfurt
Europa-Park Stadium
Freiburg
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Stuttgart
MEWA ARENA
Mainz
Olympiastadion
Hertha Berlin
PreZero Arena
Hoffenheim
Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig
RheinEnergieStadion
Koln
Signal Iduna Park
Borussia Dortmund
Stadion An der Alten Forsterei
Union Berlin
VELTINS-Arena
Schalke
Volkswagen Arena
Wolfsburg
wohninvest Weserstadion
Werder Bremen
WWK Arena
Augsburg Arena
Bundesliga 2. stadiums in FIFA 23
Fancy a trip to Germany's second division?
You're in luck, as FIFA 23 boasts six Bundesliga 2. stadiums, with Hannover, Hamburg and Arminia Bielefeld among those represented.
Stadium
Team(s)
Dusseldorf-Arena
Fortuna Dusseldorf
Heinz von Heiden-Arena
Hannover
Home Deluxe Arena
Paderborn, Verl
Max-Morlock-Stadion
Nurnberg
SchucoArena
Arminia Bielefeld
Volksparkstadion
Hamburg
La Liga stadiums in FIFA 23
Just as with the Bundesliga, there are 16 Spanish top-flight stadiums available in FIFA 23, with El Sadar appearing for the first time in the history of the franchise.
The Santiago Bernabeu and Wanda Metropolitano will be fan favourites, but EA Sports was unable to agree a deal to bring Barcelona's Camp Nou back into the mix.
Stadium
Team(s)
Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Getafe
ABANCA-Balaidos Stadium
Celta Vigo
Benito Villamarin Stadium
Real Betis
Ceramica Stadium
Villarreal
Montilivi Stadium
Girona
Vallecas Stadium
Rayo Vallecano
El Sadar
Osasuna
Jose Zorrilla Stadium
Real Valladolid
Mestalla Stadium
Valencia
San Mames Stadium
Athletic Club
Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
Nuevo Mirandilla
Cadiz
Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
Sevilla
RCDE Stadium
Espanyol
Reale Arena
Real Sociedad
Wanda Metropolitano
Atletico Madrid
Segunda Division stadiums in FIFA 23
Stadium
Team(s)
El Alcoraz
Huesca
Ciutat de Valencia Stadium
Levante
Gran Canaria Stadium
Las Palmas
Mendizorroza Stadium
Alaves
Rosaleda Stadium
Malaga
Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium
Granada
Municipal de Butarque
Leganes
Municipal de Ipurua
Eibar
Ligue 1 stadiums in FIFA 23
Stadium
Team(s)
Groupama Stadium
Lyon
Velodrome
Marseille
Parc des Princes
PSG
Serie A stadiums in FIFA 23
Stadium
Team(s)
Allianz Stadium
Juventus
San Siro
AC Milan, Inter
Liga Portugal stadiums in FIFA 23
Stadium
Team(s)
Dragao Stadium
Porto
Benfica Stadium
Benfica
MLS stadiums in FIFA 23
Stadium
Team(s)
Banc of California Stadium
LAFC, Angel City FC
BC Place
Vancouver Whitecaps
Dignity Health Sports Park
LA Galaxy
Lumen Field
Seattle Sounders, OL Reign
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United
Providence Park
Portland Timbers, Portland Thorna
Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)
New York Red Bulls, NJ/NY Gotham FC
International stadiums in FIFA 23
Stadium
Team(s)
Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Turkey
Wembley Stadium
England
Rest of world stadiums in FIFA 23
Stadium
Team(s)
Donbass Arena
Shakhtar Donetsk
Johan Cruijff ArenA
Ajax
King Abdullah Sports City
Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia
King Fahd Stadium
Al Hilal, Al-Shabab
La Bombonera
Boca Juniors
Philips Stadium
PSV
Presidente Peron Stadium
Racing Club
Ricardo E. Bochini Stadium
Independiente