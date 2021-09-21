FIFA 22 ratings: Mbappe tops pace list as 5* skill players revealed
Kylian Mbappe headlines the list of fastest players in FIFA 22, while the Paris Saint-Germain star is also among this year's list of five-star skillers.
Mbappe checks in as the fastest player in the newest version of the game, while he's also among a list of nine players with the highest level of skill moves in the game.
So, who are these highly-coveted players in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1, Goal has everything you need to know.
Fastest FIFA 22 players
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 pace rating
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|97
|Adama Traore
|RW
|96
|Alphonso Davies
|LB
|96
|Daniel James
|RM
|95
|Achraf Hakimi
|RB
|95
|Vinicius Jr.
|LW
|95
|
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou
|LM
|
95
|Gerrit Holtmann
|LM
|94
|Ismaila Sarr
|RW
|94
|Sebastian Villa
|RM
|94
|Moussa Diaby
|LW
|94
|Rafa
|RM
|94
|Inaki Williams
|ST
|94
|Frank Acheampong
|LW
|94
|Rhayner
|RM
|94
|Chidera Ejuke
|LM
|94
|Linton Maina
|RM
|94
|Takeshi Kanamori
|RM
|94
Cover star Mbappe finds himself as the fastest player in the game, checking in with a blistering 97 pace rating. Just behind him are Wolves star Traore and Bayern Munich speedster Davies at 96, while James, Hakimi and Vinicius have all been given 95 pace.
Five-star skills
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|91
|Neymar
|LW
|91
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|ST
|91
|Angel Di Maria
|RW
|87
|Paul Pogba
|CM
|87
|Riyad Mahrez
|RW
|86
|Thiago
|CM
|86
|Hakim Ziyech
|RW
|85
|Joao Felix
|CF
|83
Mbappe is joined by PSG team-mates Neymar and DI Maria in the five-star skills club, while Manchester United stars Ronaldo and Pogba are also involved.
The Premier League is well-represented with Manchester City's Mahrez, Liverpool's Thiago and Chelsea's Ziyech, with Atletico Madrid star Felix also among the game's top skillers.