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Dynamo Dresden vs. St. Pauli: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Rudolf Harbig Stadion

Dynamo Dresden host FC St. Pauli at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion in Dresden in the 2. Bundesliga. The two sides occupy different positions in the table.

Dresden sit 13th and want to climb from mid-table. Manager Thomas Stamm can point to some solid recent results.

They most recently drew 2-2 at Kaiserslautern. Before that, Dresden beat Greuther Fürth 3-0 and defeated Schalke 04 2-0 in the DFB Cup.

St. Pauli arrive in eighth place after a mixed run. Defeats to Nürnberg (3-1) and Magdeburg (4-1) were followed by a 2-0 win over VfL Bochum.

Manager Marcel Rapp has turned things around. His side now head to Saxony looking to build on that win.

Here's how to follow the match live.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Dynamo Dresden and St. Pauli?

Dynamo Dresden have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 2-2 with Kaiserslautern. They also beat Greuther Fürth 3-0 and Schalke 04 2-0 in the DFB Cup. Dresden have scored 10 goals and conceded four, keeping three clean sheets. FC St. Pauli have one win, two draws and two defeats. They most recently beat VfL Bochum 2-0, having previously lost 4-1 to Magdeburg. St. Pauli have scored five goals and conceded eight, keeping two clean sheets.

Dynamo Dresden vs. St. Pauli: Line-ups

Dynamo Dresden vs. St. Pauli: Form

Dynamo Dresden vs. St. Pauli: Head-to-head record

Dynamo Dresden vs. St. Pauli: The tables