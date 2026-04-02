Despite the disaster in Bosnia, Barcelona remain determined and Bastoni has his say

There have been numerous media reports recently regarding Barcelona’s desire to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni; however, this deal has sparked some controversy following the fatal error committed by the Italian international against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which led to the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

However, prominent Italian journalist Matteo Moretto has stated that Barcelona’s German manager, Hansi Flick, is a great admirer of Bastoni’s abilities, and that the Catalan club is keen to complete the deal.

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However, Barcelona faces a major financial challenge, as the deal will not go through until some players are sold to raise the necessary funds.

Moreto, a journalist forthe Spanish newspaper Marca, added that Bastoni has already agreed to join the Blaugrana, confirming that the player is not only open to the move but “very excited” about it, as he is currently negotiating the details of his contract with the Spanish club.

For its part, Sky Sports reported that the next hurdle lies in the need to negotiate with Inter Milan, which is expected to happen soon.

However, it is believed that if the player informs his club of his desire to leave and an offer of €60 million plus add-ons is made, the deal could be completed.