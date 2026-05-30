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World Cup Qualification UEFA
World Cup Qualification UEFA Overview
World Cup Qualification UEFA, fixtures & results
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Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|7
|6
|1
|0
|18
|6
|12
|19
|2
|Feyenoord
|7
|5
|2
|0
|25
|7
|18
|17
|3
|PSV Eindhoven
|7
|5
|1
|1
|24
|10
|14
|16
|4
|FC Twente
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|7
|8
|16
|5
|Ajax
|7
|4
|2
|1
|21
|9
|12
|14