How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics to start the thrilling NBA game on November 30, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Celtics score 114.8 points per game, while the Cavaliers score 119. Cleveland averages 5.6 blocks, 9.1 steals, and 27.2 assists per game. Meanwhile, Boston has a tiny edge in the rebounding battle, with 44.4 rebounds per game as opposed to Cleveland's 43.8.

Cleveland has 9.1 steals and 5.6 blocks, while the Celtics have 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics in an epic NBA game on November 30, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date November 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell averages 30.6 points per game while making 50.5% of his field goals and 83.9% of his free throws.

Evan Mobley averages 8.9 rebounds per game, 2.5 offensively and 6.4 defensively.

Darius Garland manages 3.0 turnovers in 27.0 minutes while dishing out 6.7 assists per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Sa Merrill Hand injury Day-to-Day PG, Craig Porter Jr. Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics team news

Anfernee Simons scores 13.9 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Payton Pritchard shoots 44.8% from the field and averages 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Josh Minott is shooting 51.1% from the field and averaging 7.8 points, 1.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Neemias Queta Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, Jaylen Brown Back injury Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers have engaged in a close struggle in their last five head-to-head meetings; however, Boston has won three of the previous five games and comes into the game with momentum following two convincing wins.

The Celtics have shown their ability to overpower Cleveland offensively in their most recent matchups, winning 125-105 on October 30, 2025, and 138-107 on October 13, 2025. On March 1, 2025, the Cavaliers defeated Boston 123-116, and on December 2, 2024, they narrowly defeated Boston 115-111.

There is a chance for another closely contested clash because three of these five games were decided by single digits. Boston may be able to hold onto their lead if it keeps up their impressive scoring run, but Cleveland will need better defense and effective execution to turn the tide this time.

Date Results Oct 30, 2025 Celtics 125-105 Cavaliers Oct 13, 2025 Celtics 138-107 Cavaliers Mar 01, 2025 Cavaliers 123-116 Celtics Feb 05, 2025 Celtics 112-105 Cavaliers Dec 02, 2024 Cavaliers 115-111 Celtics

More NBA news and coverage