'It’s good to be back' - Brewster ready to help Liverpool defend Premier League title

The striker spent the latter half of last term on loan with Swansea City but now hopes to impress on his return to Anfield with a breakthrough season

youngster Rhian Brewster says that he is thrilled to be back in the fold with Jurgen Klopp's side, adding that he hopes to play a part as the club prepare for their Premier League title defence starting next month.

The striker - who picked up a winners' medal before he even played a senior minute of football for the Reds over a year ago - spent the second half of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at as his parent club romped to domestic glory.

The youth star was a key presence up front at the Liberty Stadium as the Swans finished sixth in the race for promotion, but was unable to help them reach the play-off final despite a late effort in defeat to last month.

More teams

Now, having returned to Anfield ahead of the new campaign, Brewster at the club's pre-season training camp in as he hopes for a breakthrough season in the top flight following his exploits in the Championship.

“It’s good to be back and see the boys and the staff and stuff – and it feels good to pull a Liverpool shirt back on,” the 20-year-old told the Reds' official website following their first day of drills.

“It’s a bit different because we didn’t have the full time off that you normally get; it was a shorter period of time that we had off, so we didn’t lose that much fitness, I would say. The first day of pre-season is always going to be tough, but it was a good day and good to get back into it.

“It feels good to maybe be a part of it next season. Being away and then coming back, it’s a bit different, but seeing everyone again, seeing them all smiling and coming back confident, it’s good to be back.”

Brewster bagged 11 goals in 22 games during his stay in South , and added that he was grateful for the chance to pick up vital senior minutes as Swansea came close to a Wembley appearance and a shot at a return to the Premier League.

“It was a good experience – a great experience, I would say,” he added. “Going there in January, having that first game against Cardiff and the last game against Brentford, I’ve had a lot of experiences, ups and downs in football.

Article continues below

“I would say I had more highs than lows there, but it was a great experience and great to get some first-team games under my belt.

“It’s very good for your development at such a young age. Not a lot of 20-year-olds can say they’ve played in the play-offs. Obviously we didn’t quite make it to the final and get promoted, but to play in the semi-final, the cameras are on you and they are high-pressure games, as you will have seen on TV.

“So, it’s good to get them under your belt from an early age and who knows, hopefully I can play in a lot more high-pressure games to come.”