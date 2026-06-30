How to get Brazil vs Norway tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

East Rutherford has five-time champions Brazil prepare to face Norway in a highly anticipated World Cup 2026 Round of 16 showdown.

Having successfully navigated their high-stakes Round of 32 hurdle against Japan, the Seleção enter the pre-quarterfinals full of momentum but well aware of the generational threat waiting for them.

Norway earned their spot in spectacular fashion, leaning on the lethal finishing of talisman Erling Haaland and the creative spark of Martin Ødegaard to dispatch the Ivory Coast.

When is Brazil vs Norway World Cup kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match will take place at the iconic New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

How to buy Brazil vs Norway World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Brazil vs Norway World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Brazil vs Norway World Cup: Everything you need to know

Brazil vs Norway Form

Brazil vs Norway: Recent Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match NOR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Norway 1 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Brazil vs Norway Standings