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Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoEverton
Book Bournemouth vs Everton Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Bournemouth vs Everton tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
AFC Bournemouth
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You could be off to the Vitality Stadium to see Bournemouth take on Everton

Bournemouth may have a new leader in the managerial hotseat, in the shape of former RB Leipzig boss, Marco Rose, but they'll be looking to maintain their impressive home form from the last campaign, in their first Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium this season, against Everton on Saturday, August 29.

Bournemouth vs Everton TicketsBook now

Amazingly, Bournemouth are currently on an unbeaten home run of nine games, a record that stretches back to January 3, and they even performed well during that defeat, losing 3-2 to the eventual champions, Arsenal.

In fact, the Cherries just lost twice in the league all season long at the Vitality. A little concerning for them though, is that the only other team to beat them was Everton. Can they avenge that defeat?

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bournemouth vs Everton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League fixture?

Bournemouth vs Everton is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, August 29, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Vitality Stadium

How to buy Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Bournemouth vs Everton TicketsBook now

How much do Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

FUL
W0-1
MCI
D1-1
NFO
D1-1
FCP
W4-1
FCA
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
EVE

EVE - Form

TOT
L1-0
DUF
W0-4
BOL
D0-0
STK
L1-0
HSV
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawEverton
4
0
1
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
FA Cup
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
8Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Probable lineups

AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Formation
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Everton crest
Everton
EVE

Manager

  • M. Rose

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
00000000
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
00000000
7
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
00000000
8
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
00000000
10
FulhamFulhamFUL
00000000
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
00000000
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
00000000
13
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
00000000
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
15
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
17
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
00000000
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
00000000
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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