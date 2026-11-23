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Bodø/Glimt vs LASK: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Aspmyra Stadion

Bodø/Glimt host Austrian side LASK in the Champions League at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø.

The Norwegians head into the match with mixed feelings. Kjetil Knutsen's side beat Molde 4-2 away in the Eliteserien last time out, having previously won 2-0 in Tromsø.

Glimt drew 0-0 with Lille in their most recent Champions League match. They sit 25th in the league phase and need points to climb the table.

LASK, meanwhile, travel to northern Norway full of confidence. Dietmar Kühbauer's side have won their last five competitive matches, including a 4-0 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava.

Last weekend, LASK beat Hartberg 2-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga. They sit 16th in the Champions League table.

Glimt want to build on their results at home, while LASK aim to extend their winning run. Here is how to follow the match.

This week: What has happened with Bodø/Glimt and LASK?

Bodø/Glimt have taken three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They beat Molde 4-2 away on 20 November. Before that came a 3-2 win over Viking and a 0-0 Champions League draw with Lille. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss to Vålerenga. Glimt scored nine goals and conceded five across those matches.

LASK have won all five of their most recent matches. They beat Hartberg 2-1 on 21 November, following a 4-2 win away to Ried, a 4-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava and a 5-4 cup win against Ried. They have scored 17 goals and conceded eight.

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK: Line-ups

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK: Form

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK: Head-to-head record

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK: Tables