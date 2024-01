2024 Australian Open Schedule: Everything you need to know about the finals

The road to the Finals is on

As the 2024 Australian Open draws to a close on January 28, it's time to get some important dates on your calendar. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals will be played throughout the week, concluding an action-pack grand slam.

There are already some big names like Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz, including defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic, who are all through to the quarter-finals.

So, sit back and relax because GOAL has done all the work for you when it comes to the schedule - find all the important Australian Open dates below.

2024 Australian Open Schedule

Quarter-finals: 23 - 24 January

23 - 24 January Semi-finals: 25 - 26 January

25 - 26 January Finals: 26 - 28 January

Where is the 2024 Australian Open final taking place?

Getty Images

The 2024 Australian Open final is taking place in Melbourne, Australia, on the Rod Laver court. It seats 14,820 people, making it the most significant court at the Australian Open.

Here's a closer look at the schedule of the final three rounds of the 2024 Australian Open:

Quarter-finals

Men's Singles

Game Date Time (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result N. Djokovic vs T. Fritz Jan 23 03:30 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD J. Sinner vs A. Rublev Jan 23 08:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD H. Hurkacz vs D. Medvedev Jan 24 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD A. Zverev vs C. Alcaraz Jan 24 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Women's Singles

Game Date Time (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result M. Kostyuk vs C. Gauff Jan 23 02:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD B. Krejcikova vs A. Sabalenka Jan 23 08:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD L. Noskova vs D. Yastremska Jan 24 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD A. Kalinskaya vs TBC Jan 24 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Mixed Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result S. Hsieh & J. Zielinski vs N. Melichar-Martinez & K. Krawietz Jan 23 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD H. Watson & J. Salisbury vs D. Krawczyk & N.Skupski Jan 23 02:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD J. Fourlis & A. Harris vs L. Siegemund & S. Gille Jan 23 02:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD N. Lammons & G. Dabrowski vs M. Polmans & O. Gadecki Jan 23 01:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Women's Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result G. Dabrowski & E. Routliffe vs A. Panova & C. Bucsa Jan 23 01:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD C. Garcia & K. Mladenovic vs L. Kichenok & J. Ostapenko Jan 23 02:00 AM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD B. Krejcikova & L. Siegemund vs S. Hunter & K. SIniakova TBC TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD L. Stefani & D. Schuurs vs S. Hsieh & E.Mertens TBC TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Men's Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result A. Behar & A. Pavlasek vs T. Machac & Z. Zhang Jan 23 01:00 PM Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD A. Vavassori & S. Bolelli vs T. Putz & K. Krawietz TBC TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD Y. Hanfmann & D. Koepfer vs J. Zielinski & H. Nys TBC TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD A. Molteni & M. Gonzalez vs M. Ebden & R. Bopanna TBC TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Semi-finals

Men's Singles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 26 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD TBC Jan 26 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Women's Singles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 25 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD TBC Jan 25 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Mixed Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 24 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD TBC Jan 24 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Women's Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 26 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD TBC Jan 26 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Men's Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 25 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD TBC Jan 25 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Finals

Men's Singles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 28 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Women's Singles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 27 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Mixed Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 26 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Women's Doubles

Game Date Kick-OffN(GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 28 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

Men's Doubles

Game Date Kick-Off (GMT) Watch (UK) Watch (US) Result TBC Jan 26 TBC Discovery+ ESPN+ TBD

How can I watch the 2024 Australian Open?

In the US, you can watch the Australian Open on ESPN+, and in the UK, you can catch all the games on Disovery+.