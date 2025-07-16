Aston Villa take on Newcastle in the opening weekend of the Premier League - and here's how to get your hands on tickets

Aston Villa are back in Premier League action yet again in the upcoming 2025/26 season. And, to kick off their season, the Villans host Newcastle United on Aug 16 at Villa Park. Looking to secure some Premier League tickets? We've got everything you need to know.

Villa were favourites to finish in the Champions League spots for the back-to-back season. The fifth spot was good enough for them to reach the competition, but the Villans inexplicably collapsed on the final day to finish sixth on goal difference. A final day defeat to Manchester United, when a draw was enough, dumped them into the Europa League. There were moments of promise as they had a memorable run to the Champions League quarters and were just narrowly beaten by eventual champions PSG. Villa's summer activity is yet to take off as there is an air of uncertainty over the futures of so many players, including Emiliano Martínez and Ollie Watkins.

In the opposite corner are Newcastle United. The Magpies retained their Champions League place on the final day as Aston Villa slipped up despite a defeat. A memorable Carabao Cup triumph against Liverpool was the highlight of their season as they ended a 70-year major title drought. Eddie Howe's side is acting aggressively in the market to improve upon their fifth-place finish.

The Magpies already possess a rock-solid midfield and are bolstering their attack, with Anthony Elanga arriving in a big-money deal and talks ongoing for Hugo Ekitike. The future of star striker Alexander Isak is up in the air, and Howe hopes that the striker lines up in Black and White in the new season.

If you want to get your hands on some Liverpool tickets or want to get a look at some Newcastle United tickets, here's what you need to know about the upcoming match on the opening weekend.

Upcoming Premier League Aston Villa vs Newcastle United fixtures

Aston Villa are set to take on Newcastle United in the opening weekend of the Premier League. If you want to be there, here's everything you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-off (BST) Tickets Sat, Aug 16 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Villa Park 12:30 PM Aston Villa, StubHub

Aston Villa moved to Villa Park in 1897 and have been in love with the iconic ground ever since. The current capacity of 42,657 will be rocking the claret and blue whenever the Villans take to the field. The Holte End, Trinity Road Stand, Ellis Stand and the North Stand are all fan favourites.

The stadium already hosted major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup. The club are committed to renovating the stadium and expanding its capacity to 52,000 to make it a leading venue for the 2028 UEFA Euros.

How to buy Aston Villa vs Newcastle United tickets?

Getty Images Sport

The best way to buy Aston Villa vs Newcastle United tickets is from the Aston Villa official website. To get a look at regular game tickets, you'll want to create or have an official fan account with them to access the website. The tickets for the game have yet to go live, so the fans can keep checking the space to snap them up.

Looking for hospitality tickets? Seat Unique has a range of hospitality packages to fans who are keen to enjoy a premium matchday experience, including complimentary bars, food and even box packages.

If you want to get your hands on a last-minute ticket, you can also look to reselling ticket retailers like StubHub. Starting from around €94, this can be a way into the match without having to go through season ticket holders or pricier hospitality packages.

What are the prices of Aston Villa vs Newcastle United tickets?

Ticket prices at Villa Park are usually fixed for specific stands. The best seats in the house are priced dearly than the others. There is also an age-wise split on the tickets. Fans over 66 or young adults, including the juniors, can enjoy the games at discounted prices.

The prices usually vary for games with fierce rivals or games on special occasions. Since this is a season opener, expect the prices to be north of the usual fixed ones.

Here are some of the fixed prices of the zones based on the previous season's price chart.

Adult Over-66/ Under-21 Armed Forces Under-18 Under-14 1888 Seats £92 £92 £92 £92 £92 Zone 1 £78 £78 £78 £78 £78 Zone 2 £72.5 £54.5 £58 £37 £22 Zone 3 £67.5 £50.5 £54 £34 £20 Zone 4 £55 £41.5 £43.5 £28 £16.5 Wheelchair Bays £55 £41.5 £43.5 £28 £16.5

How to buy cheap Aston Villa vs Newcastle United tickets?

Getty Images

The demand for the tickets when they go live is expected to be sky high. With the club set for another adventure ride in Europe, fans both old and new would flock to the stadiums to watch the Villans live. Hence, buying it from the official website is the only sure-shot way of getting cheap tickets. Sites like StubHub and Viagogo offer a way of buying cheap tickets at the last minute.

Aston Villa hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Aston Villa's hospitality is yet to go live for the season. Premium partners like Seat Unique offer experiences in three available lounges: Lower Ground Premium, 150 Club and the 82 Champions Club.

How to watch or stream Aston Villa vs Newcastle United?

Didn't get tickets for the clash at Villa Park? Do not worry, we've got you covered on how to watch the fixture from the comfort of your home, if you're hunting down the best ways and where to watch the Premier League.

The fixture is available on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. In the US, the game is available on Peacock.

Where to stay around Villa Park for Aston Villa vs Newcastle United?

Fans can stay near the budget options available around the stadium, and also explore the luxury options available in the Birmingham area.

The interactive map below shows the options around Villa Park and even farther ones that are easily accessible by public transport.