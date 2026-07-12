Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
World Cup stars transfers GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Gilberto Mora and 10 World Cup stars set for summer transfers after impressing in North America

Analysis
World Cup
A. Bouaddi
Y. Diomande
G. Mora
B. Guimaraes
E. Just
A. Nusa
M. Mbokazi
T. Muharemovic
J. Quinones
C. Summerville
Morocco
Ivory Coast
Netherlands
Mexico
South Africa
Norway
Brazil
New Zealand
Bosnia and Herzegovina
FEATURES

The World Cup has a remarkable ability to completely alter the course of careers. There is no grander stage in the game, meaning impressive performances garner the kind of acclaim and attention that is simply not possible in any other arena. Consequently, the transfer market tends to go wild in and around World Cups, as clubs scramble to snap up previously hidden gems or suddenly established stars.

This summer will be no different. The 2026 World Cup is the biggest in football history and more matches and more teams means more players catching the eye of scouts, coaches and clubs all across the globe.

For example, Newcastle have just agreed a £51.5 million ($69m) fee with Freiburg for Johan Manzambi, the versatile 20-year-old attacker who played a key role in Switzerland's run to the last eight.

But who else might have done enough in North America to have earned themselves a transfer this summer? GOAL picks out 10 impressive performers who are likely to be on the move in the coming days, weeks and months…

  • IR Iran v New Zealand: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Elijah Just (New Zealand)

    Motherwell won't be in any rush to find a buyer for Elijah Just, whom they only signed from Danish outfit Horsens last summer, but it's certainly a more palatable prospect now that the New Zealand winger has, as Chris Sutton put it, "added a few zeros" to his market value by scoring three goals at the World Cup.

    According to the latest reports, Scottish champions Celtic and Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse are both now weighing up offers for Just, who struck seven times in his debut season at Fir Park and might fetch a £4m fee a year after arriving for a tenth of that figure.

    • Advertisement
  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa)

    Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent, Basia Michaels, has revealed that some "prestigious teams" have already made enquiries about signing his client this summer - and one can certainly understand why.

    The 20-year-old Chicago Fire defender played every minute of South Africa's historic run to the knockout stage of the World Cup, and both Napoli and Nottingham Forest are said to be among the many clubs interested in the Orland Pirates product.

    “I really never imagined speaking to some of the people I’m speaking to right now," Michaels told Sportsboom. "But, for me, the most important thing is to find him in a top five league. I believe Mbokazi deserves to play in the Champions League, there’s no question about it."

  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Tarik Muharemovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

    Gazzetta dello Sport claimed just before the World Cup got under way that not only were Inter eyeing up Bosnia & Herzegovina centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, Juventus were also considering re-signing a player they allowed to join Sassuolo on a permanent transfer just last year.

    However, the two Serie A giants are now regretting not making a concrete move while they had the chance to get him on the cheap - as Sassuolo have increased their asking price for Muharemovic, who has attracted interest from Premier League sides such as Sunderland on the back of his impressive showings at the World Cup.

    Muharemovic is still said to favour a switch to San Siro, while it's worth noting that Juve inserted a 50 percent sell-on clause in his Sassuolo contract, but money makes the modern market go around, and the suspicion now is that the 23-year-old defender is going to end up in the richest league in the world.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH79-MEX-ECUAFP

    Julian Quinones (Mexico)

    Julian Quinones had already done his hopes of securing a summer switch the power of good by beating both Ivan Toney and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League's Golden Boot last season with 33 goals in just 31 appearances. However, the prolific left-winger might now have done enough to earn himself a move to England after scoring in four of Mexico's five games at the World Cup.

    Quinones only signed a new deal with Al-Qadsiah in May, so the Saudi side are under no pressure to sell and could thus demand a decent fee for the 29-year-old late bloomer, but the word is that he would jump at the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

  • Mexico v Ecuador: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

    Liverpool are said to be very interested in signing Gilberto Mora, but that's not going to easy now that the 17-year-old has announced himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in the game today.

    Mora began Mexico's World Cup campaign on the bench, but after impressing in their final group game, against Czechia, the Tijuana starlet retained his place in the starting line-up for the games against Ecuador and England.

    Mora clearly remains a very raw talent, but his enormous potential is obvious, which is why Liverpool could face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid for a youngster now rumoured to be valued at €40 million.


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH78-CIV-NORAFP

    Antonio Nusa (Norway)

    Erling Haaland took the United States by storm this summer, both on and off the field, but he wasn't the only Norway player to have attracted attention. Antonio Nusa has reminded everyone why he's long been tipped to move to the Premier League with some exciting displays on the left-hand side of Stale Solbakken's side.

    Having ultimately decided against making a move for Nusa during the January transfer window, Tottenham are apparently now ready to submit a formal offer to RB Leipzig for the 21-year-old, although it has been claimed that Arsenal are considering hijacking another of their north London rivals' transfers, after stealing Eberechi Eze away from Spurs last summer.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH35-NED-SWEAFP

    Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands)

    The fire sale has already begun at West Ham, with Matheus Fernandes joining Tottenham for £85m, and it won't be long before Crysencio Summerville follows the Portuguese out of the exit door at the London Stadium. The one bit of good news for the Hammers, though, is that the Dutchman has done a fine job of increasing his value with his dynamic displays for Netherlands at the World Cup.

    Despite only starting two of his country's four games, Summerville was directly involved in four goals - two of which he scored himself - and is now being linked with a £50m move to the likes of 2024-2025 Premier League champions Liverpool having been previously courted by mid-table Fulham.


  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco)

    The ridiculously composed way in which Ayyoub Bouaddi went about bossing Brazil in Morocco's tournament-opener at the MetLife Stadium astounded those who weren't familiar with his game. But even though the Lille midfielder is only 18, he's long been tipped to play at the very highest level, and it's now only a matter of time before he joins one of Europe's elite for massive money.

    Bouaddi is reportedly very popular now in England, with Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all keen on signing the former France Under-21 international, who started four of Morocco's five games in North America.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH76-BRA-JPNAFP

    Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)

    Bruno Guimaraes' World Cup ended in heartbreak, with the Newcastle captain missing a first-half penalty in Brazil's last-16 loss to Norway. However, Bruno was hardly to blame for the Selecao's shock exit. Indeed, a poor Brazil side wouldn't have even made it that far had it not been for the 28-year-old, who contributed four assists to their campaign.

    Consequently, Bruno's stock hasn't fallen at all over the past four weeks. If anything, it's risen, which is why he's now asked to leave Newcastle so that he can join Premier League champions Arsenal, who are trying to get the midfielder on the cheap due to the player's desire to quit the crumbling project at St. James' Park - but will still probably have to cough up at least £80m for his services.

  • Cote D'Ivoire v Norway: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast)

    If there were any lingering doubts over Yan Diomande's ability to thrive at the highest level, they were dispelled during Ivory Coast's World Cup campaign. The RB Leipzig winger may not have scored a single goal in North America, while he only registered one assist, but he impressed all and sundry with his trickery and explosive pace over the first five yards.

    Liverpool were believed to be leading the race to sign the 19-year-old before the tournament began, but it now appears that he has his heart set on joining Paris Saint-Germain. Leipzig have been very clear about their intention to hold onto their most prized possession for one more season, but the expectation remains that Diomande will move to Parc des Princes for a nine-figure fee this summer.


Who will be the top scorer at the tournament?

515 Votes