The Women's Euro 2025 will bring the best international women's teams from Europe together and GOAL has all you need to know.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is almost here! Scheduled from July 2–27 in Switzerland, this will be the 14th edition of the tournament, featuring 16 teams from hosts to debutants.

Defending champions England aim to retain their crown against powerful contenders like Spain, Germany, and France.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Euro 2025 tournament, including fixtures, standings, squads and more.

Contents