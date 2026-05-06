Wayne Rooney blasts Mikel Arteta & Arsenal for 'over-celebrating' Champions League final berth as Arsene Wenger sends warning

Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years on Tuesday night, with a Bukayo Saka strike enough to beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the second leg of the semi-final tie and secure a 2-1 victory on aggregate. The full-time whistle sparked wild scenes of jubilation, with fireworks lighting up the London sky and Arteta joining his squad on the pitch to celebrate with the home support.

However, Rooney, speaking as a pundit for Prime Video Sport, felt the celebrations were premature given there is still a trophy to be won in Budapest. "They deserve to be in this position but they haven't won it yet," the Manchester United and England icon said. "I think the celebrations are a little bit too much. Celebrate when you win!"