Vinicius Jr's entourage 'strongly deny' new contract is close as Brazilian star demands Cristiano Ronaldo type deal at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr's entourage has 'strongly denied' that a new contract is close at Real Madrid as he reportedly demands a Cristiano Ronaldo type deal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Reports emerged that Vinicius is close to extending until 2030

His entourage has rejected those claims

Says they are still waiting for a revised offer from the club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱