Who are the Tour de France past winners? Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, Chris Froome and more

Here’s the previous stars who have taken the coveted yellow jersey in the most celebrated grand tour of them all

Few road races capture the imagination of the world like the Tour de France, and with the 2024 edition just around the corner, the sporting world's eyes will turn to Western Europe once more as teams and riders prepare to set off in search of glory.

Following the 2024 edition of the Giro d'Italia, teams kick off across the border in Italy for a Grand Depart before they cross the Alps and into France for the rest of the race, which is set to finish away from Paris for the first time in history due to preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Several racers will enter the event knowing that history is on the line as they look to join the illustrious list of past winners, while others will be seeking to add to the multiple crowns they have already amassed under their belt in the most famous of the sport's three grand tours.

But who has won the Tour de France over the past decade and beyond? Who are the winners that have triumphed across hills and mountains, flats and sprints, and sported the coveted yellow jersey after all is said and done?

Allow GOAL to guide you through some of the past winners of the Tour de France, including what year they won and what happened after their historic triumphs.

Tour de France winners list (2006 - present)