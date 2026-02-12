Getty Images Sport
Tottenham legend walks out of interview after snappy response being asked about taking over as head coach
Keane questioned on Spurs job
Keane, who is currently serving as Ferencvaros head coach, was questioned pitchside about the managerial vacancy following Frank’s dismissal. The Irishman appeared irritated by the line of questioning and responded briefly before walking away.
"I can’t help speculation," he said, ending the interview moments later.
Former striker keen to continue development
It is understood that the 45-year-old is not interested in taking the role on an interim basis and would only consider a return if offered the position permanently.
Keane is still relatively early in his managerial career but has built a varied coaching resume. He began as player-manager at ATK in India before working as an assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Middlesbrough and Leeds United. He then moved into a head-coach role at Maccabi Tel Aviv, winning the league title in his only season, and has since taken charge of Hungarian champions Ferencváros, who are currently competing at the top end of the domestic standings.
As a player, Keane remains one of Tottenham’s most recognisable modern figures. Across two spells in north London he scored 91 goals in more than 200 appearances and captained the side during his later years at the club.
Tottenham keen to sort quick replacement
Spurs are searching for a new manager after sacking Frank following a defeat to Newcastle, with the team sitting near the bottom end of the Premier League table. Roberto De Zerbi, John Heitinga and Mauricio Pochettino are among the names linked with the role, while Keane has also been discussed internally.
Whoever takes charge will inherit a side struggling domestically but still involved in European competition after progressing from their Champions League group.
What comes next?
Spurs have a long break before facing Arsenal in the north London derby next Sunday. Officials at the club will be hoping to have a solution to their managerial problems by then. It is thought that the most likely route will be an interim head coach, before sounding out a permanent manager in the summer.
