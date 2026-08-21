Tottenham agree record-breaking £85m deal to sign Savinho from Man City as Roberto De Zerbi plots double Etihad raid

Tottenham are set to pay an initial £75m for the 22-year-old, with a further £10m included in performance-related add-ons to take the total package to a staggering £85m, according to The Athletic. This represents a landmark piece of business for City, as the deal for Savinho would represent a record sale for the Etihad giants.

The 22-year-old winger has long been on the radar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with interest dating back to last summer. At that time, Spurs discussed a package worth in the region of €50m (£43.3m), but City were reluctant to sell and instead tied the player down to a new long-term contract in October that was intended to run until 2031.