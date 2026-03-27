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Has Trent Alexander-Arnold's relationship with England boss Thomas Tuchel broken down?! Truth revealed after Real Madrid star's cryptic Instagram post following squad snub
Rift rumours dismissed
After being omitted from the latest England squad, Alexander-Arnold shared an Instagram post with the caption "Madrid, and nothing else," sparking rumours of a rift. However, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett clarified on X that there is no issue between the player and Tuchel. He noted that the caption is simply a reference to a famous Real Madrid song and was not intended as a reaction to his non-selection, emphasising that the former Liverpool man remains determined to earn his spot for the World Cup.
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Tuchel responds to Trent's social media activity
Addressing the media ahead of England’s friendly against Uruguay, Tuchel moved to quell speculation of a fractured relationship with the 27-year-old following his recent omission. While acknowledging the frustration surrounding the defender’s social media post with a "Well, fair enough", Tuchel confirmed the two had spoken directly. "I know that it creates noise when you leave a player like Trent out," the England boss admitted. "We had a call. I tried to explain the situation but he just has to accept it. It’s a very hard decision that we took. There's no doubt about his talent, but this was a sportive choice. Maybe to a certain degree unfair, but these choices have to be made."
Tuchel prioritises White over Alexander-Arnold
In his latest 35-man selection, Tuchel has favored Tino Livramento, Djed Spence and Ben White to bolster England's right-back position, despite the absence of Reece James and the international retirements of both Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier. Explaining his decision to call up White - even after Jarell Quansah’s withdrawal - over the Real Madrid star, Tuchel noted: "The choice was for Ben White because I saw him play here in the cup final against Man City... He was straight away back to his old self. It was a chance for me to meet him in person, see how he interacts with the group."
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Door remains open for World Cup dream
Despite the current exclusion, Tuchel insists Alexander-Arnold remains in contention for the World Cup, revealing plans to personally scout him in high-stakes matches for Real Madrid. "I will make sure that I see some matches... maybe in the Champions League, to get my last impressions," the boss concluded, noting that while others are currently ahead, the door remains open. With 34 caps and a history of being sidelined in major tournaments, the defender faces a familiar battle to reclaim his place in the national setup.