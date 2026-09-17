'This is death' - Thomas Tuchel admits he was 'tortured' by England's World Cup collapse against Argentina and takes blame for tactical failure

The Three Lions manager noted a distinct turning point early in the second half, pinpointing a specific challenge as the moment anxiety consumed his ranks despite a strong start.

"You have to have football quality. We prepared so well. I think we did quite well in the first half, it was quite an even match and I felt we were there," Tuchel explained. "But from the start of the second half, I saw a change. The famous tackle of Djed Spence. And it did something to me, it did something to the players and it was a shift in the mindset. We played like we had four minutes left but there was half an hour left.

"We relied on our brotherhood, our mentality. Individual quality. Argentina have that as well - brotherhood, mentality, they bring it all to the table and it means the world to them. Argentina played very, very quickly. They had nothing to lose."

Despite the disappointment, Tuchel highlighted the squad's resilience in securing a third-place finish against France. "You learn as a coach. You have to play as if it is 0-0. That includes me as well," he concluded. "I have a lot of people who want to see my medal. We did not achieve what we wanted. But I am still very proud of what we achieved. These players will come back hungry."



