Theo Hernandez makes U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer as AC Milan full-back seeks refuge at Simone Inzaghi's new team

AC Milan may soon part ways with one of their key players as Theo Hernandez edges closer to a Saudi Pro League move with major interest from Al-Hilal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hernandez now open to Al-Hilal move after initial hesitation

Talks expected soon between Milan, player and Saudi club

Inzaghi pushing for Pro League side to sign Serie A full-back Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱