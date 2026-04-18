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'I want to help them' - Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham must 'change mentality' as coach highlights positives despite late slip-up against Brighton
De Zerbi demands psychological shift
Spurs’ head coach insists a mindset shift is vital to escape the bottom three after a late 2-2 draw with Brighton left them a point off safety. The pressure is mounting as rivals West Ham and Nottingham Forest could widen the gap to four and five points respectively with wins this weekend. Despite improved performances, these results keep Tottenham firmly in the relegation dogfight."
"I am sorry for the result, for the players because they are suffering too much," De Zerbi told Sky Sports. "Today we deserved to win the game against one great Brighton. A big congratulations for their style, their level of players and everything. We couldn't concede that goal from Rutter. I said to be strong, to follow me again and again because I want to help them. They can change the mentality because that is the most important part. Now it's too easy to think negative, but we have to be focused on this performance and work to find the condition to win again."
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Positives amidst the relegation scrap
Despite a dismal 15-match winless run dating back to December, De Zerbi remains optimistic about survival after his side’s gritty display against Brighton. The Italian praised his players for going toe-to-toe with the European-chasing Seagulls, seeing enough 'fight' to believe they can still avoid the drop.
"I am positive but I am proud of my players. They played a fantastic game with character and spirit," De Zerbi added. "We have to be stronger than this result, we have to move on and prepare the next game and try to win the game at Wolves. If you are strong like today, I think we can compete again. Today, I saw signs, I saw blood, character, qualities, organisation with and without the ball. Everything to reach our target."
No room for negativity at Spurs
Ahead of a daunting trip to Molineux to face Wolves, De Zerbi demanded a strict winning mentality from his squad. The fixture is critical for bottom-placed Wolves, who were spared immediate relegation by Spurs' draw with Brighton but will fall into the Championship for the first time since 2018 if West Ham avoid defeat against Palace. With survival on the line for their opponents, De Zerbi is leaving no room for complacency.
"We have to improve a lot of things. The crucial part is to keep this mentality and I told the players to come on Monday afternoon with the same behaviour they showed today. I don't want to work with sad people, with negative people. They have to believe in myself. If I am here, it's because I am positive to stay in the Premier League next season. I am positive because I know my players, I know their qualities. I know them like people and I believe in them," the manager concluded.
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Atmosphere vs reality
Despite sitting 18th, the electric atmosphere during De Zerbi’s home debut was a standout for the manager. In a back-and-forth thriller, goals from Pedro Porro and Xavi Simons twice put Spurs ahead, but Brighton responded through Kaoru Mitoma and a late Georginio Rutter equalizer. Though the draw denied Spurs a move to 16th, the fans' passionate support mirrored a top-four clash rather than a relegation battle.
"I know we are fighting to stay in the Premier League. A very difficult moment. But we are lucky, every one of us to work in this club with these fans because it was an incredible atmosphere today," De Zerbi remarked. "You would think we are fighting for Champions League, not relegation. Until the end we will fight in every game and give our best. If we are able to give our best, it's not finished yet."