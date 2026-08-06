Riccardo Calafiori backs world-class signings as Arsenal close in on Bruno Guimaraes and target Vinicius Junior

The North London club is reportedly on the verge of finalising a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes, while also maintaining an audacious interest in Real Madrid superstar Vinicius. Calafiori is vocal about the necessity of such high-profile acquisitions if the club is to stay ahead of their rivals.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the potential arrivals of Guimaraes and Vinicius, the Italy international was clear about the standard required at the Emirates. Calafiori stated: "Of course we are on that level now, we are on top. We want to win the league again and we want to be even better than last season, if we can, so we need those kind of players, I think."