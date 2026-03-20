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Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva absent from Portugal squad against USA & Mexico as Roberto Martinez explains surprise decisions
Managing the veterans
The headline news from Portugal’s latest squad announcement is the omission of captain Ronaldo and Manchester City maestro Silva. While fans are used to seeing the veteran pair lead the line, Martinez has taken a pragmatic approach to this specific international window against Mexico and United States
The decision stems from a desire to protect key assets following a gruelling domestic calendar. By leaving out his most experienced stars, the head coach is prioritizing long-term fitness over immediate results in non-competitive fixtures, ensuring his core leaders remain fresh for the challenges ahead.
Explaining the fitness concerns
Martinez was quick to clarify that Ronaldo’s absence is a temporary setback rather than a long-term worry. "The World Cup is not at risk!" the Spaniard confirmed. "He's not at risk, no. It's a minor muscle injury and we think he can return in a week or two. Everything Cristiano has done physically during the season shows that he's in great shape."
Regarding the Man City playmaker, Martinez noted that the decision involved club consultation. "Bernardo Silva, it's a technical decision, based on the medical information that the player's club provided."
Testing the depth
The absence of the veterans provides a rare platform for Portugal’s emerging talents to showcase their abilities on the international stage as they prepare for the summer's World Cup in North America. Martinez view this as a vital educational period for the squad, allowing him to trial different tactical setups without relying on his usual talismans.
"I've already said that this stage is to take advantage of to experiment with new players, it's the time to experiment and be able to call up players who also deserve it," he added. "But, for that, we need the space for the players you mentioned."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Portugal is currently focused on preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with a friendly against Mexico on March 29 followed by a friendly against the United States three days later. The Selecao are in Group K alongside Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of a play-off round that involves DR Congo, Jamaica, or New Caledonia.
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