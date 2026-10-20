'It is just the beginning!' - Confident Omar Marmoush targets Tottenham resurgence after opening account in Coventry win

Fresh from a four-day warm-weather training camp in Marbella, the hosts broke the deadlock after 14 minutes through James Maddison, who converted Mohammed Kudus' pass against his boyhood club, Coventry.

Although Dominic Solanke had an effort ruled out, Tottenham maintained control until Jan Paul van Hecke's turnover allowed Jack Rudoni to level after the restart. Marmoush subsequently struck before Ben Davies wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Marmoush expressed his delight over the victory and the team's overall display: "We are so, so happy. We have had good performances in that last week but haven't got the end result of a win. Very happy to win our first game today also happy to score my first goal for Tottenham. We will build on this."

Discussing his maiden strike and how it felt to see his hard work secure maximum points, he added: "I am very happy it paid off but I am more happy for the three points we got today."