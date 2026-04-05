AFP
'Nervous energy!' - Mikel Arteta blamed for Arsenal's FA Cup defeat at Southampton by Theo Walcott
A quadruple dream unravels
Just weeks ago, Arsenal was riding the hype of a potential historic quadruple, but the wheels have quickly come off Mikel Arteta's campaign. Following last month's bitter Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, the Gunners suffered another devastating blow. Over a brutal fortnight, Arsenal watched two major trophies slip away, culminating in a shocking 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final loss to the Championship side. To make matters worse, Southampton rubbed salt in the wounds online with a quadruple jibe to an Arsenal fan who dismissed the result as a "fluke win".
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Walcott hits out at Arteta touchline antics
Speaking to the BBC in the aftermath of the St Mary's upset, the former Arsenal forward pointed the finger directly at the managerial staff's frantic behaviour as a primary catalyst for the squad's disjointed performance.
Walcott said: "Visually watching Mikel on the sidelines, it was elements of previous years where that energy reflected into the team. It was a nervous energy, it was very tense. Not just Mikel but a lot of the staff were out there at times. It was like too many cooks in the kitchen, too many messages. Play your best team was the right thing to do tonight. It's easy if I say that now, but you want a reaction off the cup final and it wasn't that tonight, it was worse."
Gunners boss defends squad after shock exit
Despite the scathing criticism from pundits and former players, the Spaniard remained steadfast in his support for the dressing room. Arsenal dominated possession for large periods but lacked the clinical edge required to put the Saints away, leading to their second trophy exit in just a fortnight. Arteta insisted he would not publicly slate his team after a gruelling run of fixtures across multiple competitions.
In a passionate response, Arteta made his position clear by stating: "I love my players. What they have done for nine months. I'm not going to criticise them because we lost a game here in the manner that they tried. And the way they are putting their bodies through everything. Some of them probably didn't even have to be here today. I'm not going to do that. I'm going to defend them more than ever."
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Season on the brink for north Londoners
The defeat has sparked fears of a late-season collapse, a frustratingly familiar theme from previous campaigns under Arteta’s stewardship. With only the Premier League and Champions League left to fight for, there is a growing concern that the Gunners risk finishing a sixth consecutive season without a trophy if they cannot stabilise their form quickly.
Walcott shared this prevailing anxiety, urging his former club to move past the Southampton result before it ruins their entire campaign. "They have to not let the season run away from them. Everything they have built this season, don't let it affect them. They have been in this situation before and they don't want to relive that," he concluded.