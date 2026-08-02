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Revealed: Why Mateus Fernandes rejected Man Utd as the £85m Tottenham star details how Roberto De Zerbi secured the transfer with a unique family promise
De Zerbi's personal touch seals the deal
Fernandes has detailed how a relentless pursuit by Roberto De Zerbi convinced him to choose Tottenham over a potential move to Man United. The 22-year-old, who arrived in a deal worth a staggering £85 million, explained that the manager’s commitment to his family was a deciding factor. The Portuguese midfielder emphasised that the emotional connection forged during these talks outweighed other offers on the table.
"The way he [De Zerbi] spoke with me and my family was very important for me," Fernandes said in an interview with The Athletic. "He was calling me every day, so I’m very happy to work with him, and hopefully we can do great things.
"It was more about [forming a] connection, because my dad and my mum don’t speak English very well. It was more about feelings. He said he would take care of me, that he would be my second dad in England. I’m very happy to work with him."
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Porro's late-night recruitment drive
While the manager provided the emotional security, World Cup winner Pedro Porro acted as the unofficial chief scout. Porro and Fernandes had previously played together at Sporting CP, and the defender was determined to reunite with his friend. Fernandes recalled a humorous exchange where he missed a call from the Spanish international because he was asleep, only to find a persistent message waiting for him once he finally woke up.
Fernandes revealed the content of that message: "He called me one day, I didn’t answer because I was sleeping. He said, in Portuguese, 'Come on Mateus, you need to play with us, we want you. It was me that told the manager to bring you.' Then when everything was done, I spoke with him a bit about the club, the mentality in the team, the team-mates as well. He’s an important player. He’s one of the best right-backs in the world. He’s a top guy."
Immediate impact and pre-season heroics
The investment is already looking like money well spent after Fernandes enjoyed a dream debut against MK Dons. The midfielder scored a sensational volley on his first outing, which he later described as the finest strike of his career. "It was great, no? It was my favourite goal of my career by a mile," he remarked. "The second one was last season. I need to do this more, to shoot outside the box. I know I can do it."
Despite Fernandes' early heroics, De Zerbi has been cautious with his new star's fitness during the remainder of the pre-season tour. After missing the victory over Chelsea, the manager was quick to play down any injury fears. "Mateus Fernandes can be available right now to play but we don’t want to take any risks with him," De Zerbi confirmed.
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The one that got away for Real Madrid
Tottenham’s successful swoop is even more impressive given the level of competition for his signature earlier in the window. It has emerged that Real Madrid passed on Fernandes after Jorge Mendes had initially reached an agreement with the Spanish giants.
This opened the door for Spurs to strike, with the club eager to rebuild following a dismal domestic campaign. Tottenham finished 17th last term, with De Zerbi securing final-day survival at the direct expense of Fernandes’ former club, West Ham. Having now endured back-to-back relegations with the Hammers and Southampton, the midfielder will be desperate to help his new manager climb the table and finally find some stability in north London.
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