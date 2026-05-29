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Manuel Neuer's 'aura' lifting Germany squad as team-mates reveal extra 'focus' when facing legendary Bayern goalkeeper in training
Germany squad inspired by Neuer's return
Neuer’s return as Germany’s first-choice goalkeeper has generated optimism within the national team camp at Herzogenaurach ahead of the World Cup in North America. The Bayern Munich veteran is expected to reclaim the starting role after nearly two years away from the side. Players inside the camp believe Neuer’s presence alone gives Germany an advantage. Neuer recently completed an individual training session involving light running and strength work as he manages a minor calf issue. Germany expect him to return to action soon as Julian Nagelsmann finalises preparations for the tournament.
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Team-mates praise Neuer's influence
Bayern Munich defender Tah explained that attackers become more cautious when facing the experienced goalkeeper, whose reputation continues to command respect at the highest level. "You can just tell that attackers have to be especially focused when finishing," Tah explained, as quoted by Sky.
Borussia Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck went even further when discussing the veteran’s qualities. "He is probably the best goalkeeper of all time," Schlotterbeck stated.
Germany settle long-running goalkeeper debate
Neuer’s return appears to have brought clarity to a position that had dominated discussion in German football for months. Despite Oliver Baumann’s strong performances, Nagelsmann has now established a clear hierarchy ahead of the tournament. Inside the dressing room, however, the issue reportedly caused little tension. According to Tah, Neuer handled the situation with calm professionalism rather than making his return a major talking point within the squad.
"He didn't say anything about it at all - and then it was just the way it was," Tah revealed.
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Neuer eyes competitive return for Germany
Germany will continue monitoring Neuer’s fitness carefully following his minor calf issue, but the expectation remains that he will soon return to the starting line-up. His comeback is viewed as a major boost for a squad looking to rebuild momentum ahead of the World Cup.
Nagelsmann will also need to ensure the transition back to Neuer remains smooth, particularly after Baumann’s positive displays during qualification. With the internal hierarchy now settled, Germany can focus fully on preparations for the tournament ahead, where they are in Group E with Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.