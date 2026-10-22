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Where does Luis Suarez rank against Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Robert Lewandowski & Karim Benzema in golden generation of strikers? Gus Poyet offers his opinion
From Nacional to Liverpool via the Netherlands
Suarez left his homeland, having made the breakthrough at Nacional, in 2006 and packed bags for the Netherlands. His reputation was enhanced there at Groningen, with one 15-goal season enough to see Ajax come calling.
Three-and-a-half years were spent in Amsterdam, with his output increasing on an annual basis. He plundered 49 goals in 2009-10, leading to Liverpool parting with a £23 million ($31m) fee during the January transfer window of 2011.
Legendary status was earned at Anfield, with the target being found on 82 occasions for the Reds through 133 appearances. He was named FWA and PFA Player of the Year in 2013-14. An eventful spell on Merseyside was brought to a close when linking up with Lionel Messi and Co at Barcelona.
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Formed part of Barcelona 'MSN' alongside Messi & Neymar
While operating in the shadow of an Argentine GOAT at Camp Nou, Suarez hit 198 goals for Barca - including 59 in the 2015-16 season - and formed part of the deadly ‘MSN’ attacking unit alongside Messi and Neymar as La Liga and Champions League triumphs were savoured.
He is now back by Messi’s side at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, with end product continuing to flow in Florida at 39 years of age. With knee problems being carefully managed, the general consensus is that retirement is not far off for a man that won 143 caps for his country.
How will Suarez be remembered when it comes to the golden generation of fearsome frontmen? He occupies the same talent bracket as Kane, Lewandowski, Benzema, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sergio Aguero.
How does Suarez rank against Kane, Lewandowski & Co?
Asked to rank his compatriot in that group, ex-Uruguay international Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “For me, he’s special because he represents what we are as Uruguayans - football mad, quite crazy. We don't know anything else apart from winning. We will do anything to win and I mean everything to win, as you know.
“He's been everywhere. He's been an incredible player and like I said, because he represents us properly, we rate him really high. There's not too many people in Uruguay that have the chance to have a final game with a full stadium with the family, and Luis is one of them.
“He is special. The rest are top players without any doubt. They have incredible careers but it's an emotional part for Uruguayans about Luis Suarez.”
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Inter Miami star Suarez closing in on 550 club goals
Suarez has passed 900 appearances at club level and needs just four more goals to reach 550 in total. He is Uruguay’s all-time leading marksman with 69 efforts to his name - and that record should stand for many years to come.
Lewandowski is now a direct rival in the United States, with the prolific Pole turning out for the Chicago Fire, while Benzema is a free agent after agreeing to the termination of his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Kane, meanwhile, is a leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after plundering 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England last season.
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