Lionel Messi is tearing up the MLS record books already as Inter Miami's superstar eyes more history

The Argentine looks set to smash several single-season benchmarks in his first full campaign in the U.S.

When Lionel Messi does hang up his boots - and that day is coming sooner than many are willing to accept - he'll have made his mark on the record books, to say the least. Messi basically tore up everything that preceded him during his time at Barcelona, so much so that the sport can now basically be defined by two eras: pre-Messi and post-Messi.

The MLS and Inter Miami record books are obviously much newer. The league is still in its infancy compared to its European counterparts, while compared to Barcelona, Miami is essentially a newborn. Their records are still being written and none are particularly set in stone.

He's less than a year into his Miami career, but Messi is already taking down MLS marks left and right. The Argentine is destroying all in his path to start this season, and he's showing no signs of stopping.

On current pace, Messi looks set to challenge some of the league's top marks, and while nothing is guaranteed, particularly with a Copa America coming this summer, it seems like MLS' record books are being rewritten before our very eyes by a player that's no stranger to rewriting them.