American dream? Doubts cast over Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT union at Inter Miami but MLS backed to create its own future superstars

Argentine icon Messi decided to go chasing the American dream in 2023 when linking up with Inter Miami. Manchester United and England legend Sir David Beckham, as co-owner of the Herons, helped to make that deal possible.

He has seen the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner deliver Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup glory in South Florida, with the most decorated player in history continuing to enhance his glittering CV.

Ronaldo has been doing likewise, with the evergreen frontman still going strong at 41 years of age. He has just savoured a Saudi Pro League title triumph with Al-Nassr and will be joining Messi at the 2026 World Cup - as they captain Portugal and Argentina respectively.

Having finally landed a major honour in the Middle East, questions have been asked of whether CR7 - who remains keen to become a team-mate of his son Cristiano Jr - could be tempted to take on another new challenge.

Beckham, as another legendary United No.7, is considered to be well placed to put a remarkable deal in place. Messi and Ronaldo have never graced the same team before, so could that happen before both head into retirement?