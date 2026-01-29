Cristiano Ronaldo MLS transfer prediction made by ex-Man Utd striker as date set for when Al-Nassr superstar could join Lionel Messi in America

There is no sign of Ronaldo slowing down any time soon, with the evergreen frontman fast approaching his 41st birthday. He has signed a contract with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr that is due to run until 2027.

More major honours are being pursued in the Middle East, alongside a third consecutive Golden Boot, and no indication has been offered that retirement will be taken in the short-term future. Ronaldo is expected to grace a sixth World Cup finals with Portugal this summer, as he enters that tournament as captain of his country.

He has 226 caps and 143 international goals to his name - as the record books are rewritten - and is being tipped by some to continue through to the 2030 World Cup, as games at that event will take place in his homeland.