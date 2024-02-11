La Liga top scorers 2023-24: Jude Bellingham, Robert Lewandowski & players with the most goals in Spain this season

GOAL brings you this season's leading marksmen in La Liga - who will come out on top?

The race for the 2023-24 La Liga Golden Boot award is up and running, as players look to earn the crown of the league’s top goal-scorer.

The Spanish top-flight has always been littered with elite goal-getters, and although Barcelona's star striker Robert Lewandowski ran away with the Pichichi for the 2022-23 campaign with 23 goals to his name, there is plenty of competition for that prize this term.

There are several contenders for the leading marksman prize, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Vinicius Junior, and, surprisingly Real Madrid's midfield sensation, Jude Bellingham, among those making an early claim, so who will come out on top?

GOAL brings you a fully updated rundown of the leading scorers in La Liga across the 2023-24 season.