Kit launch clue?! Atletico Madrid take heart from Cristian Romero's absence from Spurs photoshoot but will La Liga club meet Daniel Levy's asking price? C. Romero Atletico Madrid Tottenham LaLiga Premier League Transfers

Cristian Romero’s absence from Tottenham Hotspurs’ 2024-25 kit launch video has sparked fresh hope for Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of the Argentina defender. Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone is pushing for a deal this summer, but Spurs are standing firm on their £60 million ($82.2m) valuation despite reports of financial pressure in North London.