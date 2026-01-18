Getty
Jose Mourinho responds to 'soap opera' rumours of Real Madrid return as 'Special One' makes feelings clear on Florentino Perez reunion
Real Madrid plunged into chaos after chaotic week
Real Madrid opted to part company with Alonso in the wake of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona. The former midfielder was axed after less than eight months in charge and was promptly replaced by Arbeloa. Yet the chaos continued as Arbeloa's first game in charge brought a humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of lowly Albacete. Arbeloa then guided his team to a 2-0 win over Levante in La Liga in a game that saw superstars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr booed heavily by furious supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu as fans vented their frustrations at their underperforming team.
Arbeloa admitted afterwards he expected it to be a tough day: "We knew it would be a difficult game because we had had a tough week and because of the atmosphere that had been created. It's not easy. I've also played matches after a big disappointment and you don't feel the same confidence as when things are going well. We knew we needed players with a lot of responsibility who wanted to take on this type of match."
Mourinho responds to Real Madrid return talk
The situation has led to speculation that Real Madrid could change managers again in the summer. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already been tipped as a potential candidate, while Mourinho's name has also been mentioned. Mourinho won La Liga and Copa del Rey titles in his previous stint in the Spanish capital but isn't interested in making a return. He told Sport TV: "Don't count on me for soap operas. There are good soap operas, but they're very long; you miss one or two episodes and then you lose track. Don't count on me, because I don't watch soap operas."
Arbeloa reacts to Real Madrid boos
Arbeloa also spoke about the boos directed at his players after Saturday's win. He said: "We didn't have a good week and the fans have every right to show their dissatisfaction with the players, with the team and with me first and foremost. It's my first game as Real Madrid coach here at the stadium and what I did as a player is in the past and they already showed me their affection when I was a player. Now I have to earn it as a coach. Those whistles were for everyone, and for me first and foremost because I'm the one in charge, the leader of this team, and the one to blame when things go wrong. I've always had a lot of respect for the Bernabéu. I've been booed a lot too, and I think one of the reasons this club is so great is because of how demanding our fans are.
"I know where the boos come from and I know where the campaigns come from. They're not from people who don't like Florentino. They're from people who don't like Real Madrid. They're not going to fool me. I know where all this comes from and I consider myself lucky to have a president who is the most important person, alongside Santiago Bernabéu, in the history of this club. Seven European Cups and I think more than 60 titles between the football and basketball teams. All Madrid fans are aware of how lucky we are to have him as president, of what he has done for the club and of where the boos come from and why."
What comes next for Real Madrid?
The pressure will be on Arbeloa to improve performances and results in the second half of the season, with Real Madrid battling to avoid ending the season empty-handed for the second year in a row. Next up is a visit from Monaco in the Champions League before a trip to third-placed Villarreal in La Liga.
