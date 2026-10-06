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Heurelho Gomes slams 'amateur' Hugo Souza as former Tottenham star calls for Brazil goalkeeping shake-up
Former custodian criticises international displays
Former Tottenham goalkeeper Gomes has hit out at Souza's unconvincing performances, arguing the custodian is not up to senior international standard. The 27-year-old Corinthians stopper started the first of Brazil's three friendly fixtures, only to be beaten by a curling 68th-minute free-kick from Australia prodigy Nestory Irankunda. Although a dramatic stoppage-time header from Rayan salvaged a 1-1 draw, Souza remains winless in Selecao colours following a debut defeat against Japan back in 2025.
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Pundit highlights glaring tactical flaws
Assessing the Selecao's defensive deficiencies, the former PSV Eindhoven stalwart pinpointed fundamental shortcomings in dealing with dead-ball situations and tracking incoming crosses.
Gomes, as quoted by ESPN Brasil, openly questioned the shot-stopper's international credentials: "I don't see Hugo Souza as having Brazil national team potential. You look at his movements tracking back into the goal... that, forgive me, but that's the movement of an amateur player, to tell you the truth."
He added: "[Hugo] is a very good goalkeeper between the posts, but you see him there looking hesitant to attack a ball or get his positioning right when he goes to attack that ball."
Icon demands youth development priority
While backing Ancelotti's decision to usher in a new generation between the posts following rotations involving Otavio and Pedro Morisco, the veteran urged the manager to back the right candidate.
A decorated figure during his spell at Cruzeiro, Gomes insisted his former club's rising prospect offers far greater long-term pedigree: "Yes, a revamp is necessary, but you need to have patience with those who have the ability to be in the Brazilian national team. I believe Otavio is the primary option [at goalkeeper]."
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Asian tour tests defensive stability
Ancelotti must quickly tighten up his rearguard ahead of a testing double-header in Asia against Japan and Singapore next month. The upcoming friendlies offer a crucial barometer for Brazil's defensive stability after they shipped three goals across two unconvincing outings against Australia. Further rotation between the posts appears inevitable as the Italian tactician searches for a dependable understudy before competitive action resumes next year.
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