AFP
Witch doctor 'releases' Harry Kane from World Cup curse after England star's horror miss in Ghana draw
The spiritual battle for Harry Kane
In a bizarre turn of events following England’s frustrating draw against Ghana in Boston, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has stepped forward to claim responsibility for Kane’s uncharacteristic miss. The spiritualist, whose name translates to "Devil of Wednesday," suggested that his supernatural intervention was the only reason the Three Lions captain failed to find the back of the net in the crucial moment.
Speaking after the match, Bonsam insisted that his work was complete and that he would now allow the Bayern Munich star to return to his scoring ways. "I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world. Now, I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score," Bonsam said while performing a ritual and addressing the England skipper directly, adding: "Harry, I will come and visit you. Don’t be offended. We are friends."
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Predicting the England captain’s downfall
This was not a sudden claim of responsibility after the fact; Bonsam had publicly targeted the England forward long before the teams took to the pitch. He had warned that he would use his spiritual influence to ensure Ghana avoided defeat, specifically focusing his energy on neutralizing the threat posed by one of the world's most clinical finishers.
In the build-up to the game, Bonsam told the Daily Star: “I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana.”
The clash of the psychics
The supernatural narrative surrounding the fixture even drew the attention of famous illusionist Uri Geller. Geller, who famously claimed responsibility for Gary McAllister's penalty miss during Euro 96, attempted to provide a spiritual shield for Kane to counteract the "negative vibrations" coming from Ghana.
Seeking to protect the Three Lions' talisman, Geller had vowed: “Before the match, I will send vibrations. I will activate all my powers, all my energy, all my know-how to stop his negative vibrations from hitting Harry Kane.” However, following Kane's failure to convert a major chance during the game, it appears Bonsam believes his magic successfully neutralised the striker. This comes after Kane had initially shone in the opening 4-2 victory against Croatia, where he scored a brace that saw him equal Gary Lineker as England's joint-top goalscorer in World Cup history.
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A history of high-profile hexes
This is not the first time Bonsam has targeted a global superstar on the world stage. Back in 2014, he claimed he was the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee tendinitis ahead of the World Cup in Brazil. At the time, Portugal were drawn in a group with Ghana, and the spiritualist took credit for the Al-Nassr star's fitness struggles.
While Ronaldo eventually recovered enough to play and score in that tournament, both Portugal and Ghana were ultimately eliminated early. With Kane now supposedly "released" from this latest hex, Thomas Tuchel and England fans will be hoping their record goalscorer can find his touch again as the knockout stages approach. Following the draw, England now sit at the top of Group L with four points, level with Ghana in second place but leading on goal difference. Croatia occupy third place with three points, while Panama sit at the bottom of the table without a single point. England are set to face Panama in their next match this coming Sunday.
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