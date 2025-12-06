GOAL/Getty
Harry Kane and Bayern stars send message to Thomas Muller ahead of MLS Cup Final against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami
Kane and Bayern stars send message to Muller
Muller's club mates at Bayern Munich came up with a surprise for the German legend as Kane and Co. sent out good wishes for him ahead of the all-important MLS Cup final against Inter Miami on Saturday. Muller, who served Bayern Munich throughout his career, parted ways with them this summer after his contract expired. The former Germany international followed Messi's footsteps and moved to the US and signed for the Whitecaps.
In his first season in Vancouver, the 36-year-old scored nine goals in 12 matches across all competitions, including seven goals in as MLS league stage appearances. As he gears up to win his first-ever trophy with his new side, Bayern stars wished him luck. Kane said in the video message: "Congratulations on getting to the final. Wishing you the best of luck. We'll be watching Saturday evening. It'll be late here but we will make the effort for you for sure. All the best. Hope it goes well. I'll see you soon. Stars like Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano also had some words of support for Muller.
Messi excited to face Muller in MLS Cup final
Messi, who has faced Muller on multiple occassions in the past during their stints at Barcelona and Bayern respecively, is excited to meet his old rival once again at the grandest stage. Speaking to reporters, the Herons captain said: "First of all, it is very nice that Muller has come to play in MLS and the repercussions that this represents. It’s good that this final came to be and that we can face each other again. We have already faced Vancouver, and we know what kind of team they are.
"In fact, they eliminated us in [the CONCACAF Champions Cup]. It was also a very consistent team throughout the year that finished among the top teams and competed in all competitions until the end, just as we did. And well, we know it's going to be a very, very tough game. And the addition of Muller coming to that team, makes them much better still. It brings more awareness to the game, to the team, and it will be a very, very special final, in which we hope it will be in our favour."
Inter Miami overdependent on Messi?
Muller earlier claimed that Vancouver Whitecaps are a more balanced until compared to Inter Miami as he felt that their MLS Cup final opponents were overdependent on their captain. Speaking to MLSsoccer.com, the German said: "It's not about Messi against Thomas Müller; it's Miami against the Whitecaps. Maybe they rely a little bit more on him than we do on me, because we are such a good group, you know what I mean?"
He went on to call Messi "the greatest player who played our game and is still playing our game" and added that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has brought a new audience to MLS. He added: "If more people are watching, the value also for you as a player, as an individual, also for your team and also for your franchise, is way bigger."
Kane and Co. thrash Stuttgart before cheering for Muller
Bayern faced Stuttgart in the Bundesliga earlier on Saturday. The reigning German champions thrashed their opponents 5-0, courtesy of yet another hat-trick from Kane as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches and are now 11 points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.
Vincent Kompany's side next face Sporting CP on December 9 at home in a key Champions League fixture.
