HOW?! Gus Poyet can't work out Tottenham's impressive Champions League form as Spurs legend dismisses 'rubbish' relegation battle excuses & says they're in 'big danger' now

Poyet added on the predicament that Spurs find themselves in: “The situation is very simple now. Danger. You know, a month ago I said ‘OK, it's not nice’, but now danger. Big danger. And they need to use this game against Atletico Madrid, or these two games, to find something to bring into the Premier League.

“If they don't, you know, because people think ‘OK, it's a different competition’, but the head is the same. The dressing room before the game today, the players, they are in the same mind that they were at the weekend. It's not like, ‘oh, we're going to relax now and play’. Because if that happened, that they can play differently today to what they played in the Premier League, then it's worse. Because then you know why it's a problem.

“So it's, can we do something in these games to get the motivation and that extra thing that people say, I hate this word, but the confidence. For me, confidence is, I'm playing at my level, seven, all the time. And then the confidence is when you do an overhead kick and they put it in the top corner. But playing at seven all the time, you're a Premiership player. Don't give me that rubbish of, I'm not confident today, I'm a four. No, my friend, then you are not a Premiership player. I don't like that word but what I want to see is mental. Mental side.”