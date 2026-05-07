GOAT families! ‘Easier’ for Cristiano Ronaldo to live ‘dream’ than it was for LeBron James as Al-Nassr superstar looks to become a team-mate of son Junior

The ex-United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker has made no secret of the fact that he wants to reach 1,000 competitive goals before any thought is given to retirement. He is fast closing in on that remarkable milestone.

Ronaldo would also welcome the opportunity to line up alongside Junior - who is set to turn 16 in June. The talented teenager has followed his father around Europe and over to the Middle East, gracing various academy systems along the way.

It has been suggested that Al-Nassr are ready to promote the youngster into their senior squad, having already seen him make an international breakthrough with Portugal in their youth ranks.

There have been plenty of examples down the years of dads competing with or against their offspring, but few of those have generated as much buzz as Ronaldo ticking that box. Basketball icon James has already achieved that feat alongside son Bronny at the LA Lakers, with CR7 taking inspiration from a fellow all-time great.