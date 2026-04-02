AFP
Gianluigi Buffon confirms resignation from Italy national team role in emotional statement
The fallout from World Cup heartbreak
Following Italy’s disastrous World Cup play-off defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina - marking their third consecutive absence from the tournament - the national team’s leadership has collapsed. Buffon, who took on the role of delegation chief in the summer of 2023, has officially resigned, a move made public shortly after the FIGC President’s exit, signalling a total upheaval within the four-time world champions' hierarchy.
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An emotional parting message
In a long and heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, Buffon expressed the pain of the recent failure and his responsibility to step aside. "Resigning just after the end of the match against Bosnia was an urgent act, one that came from deep within me. As spontaneous as the tears that ache in my heart, and which I know I share with all of you," the 48-year-old wrote. "I was asked to stall until everyone had the time to reflect. Now that President Gravina has chosen to step back, I feel free to do what I feel is the responsible act. Despite my sincere belief that I have built so much in terms of team spirit with Rino Gattuso and all of my collaborators in the very short time available to the national team, the main objective was to bring Italy back to the World Cup. And we didn’t succeed."
Legacy and meritocracy at Coverciano
During his tenure, Buffon sought to do more than just act as a figurehead, attempting to modernise the pathway for young Italian talents and bridge the gap between various age groups. "I have tried to do my role by putting all my energy into it, wanting all sectors to be linked, a link for dialogue and synergy between various youth teams, striving to structure a project that starts with the very young lads and reaches all the way up to the U21 national teams," he explained.
Buffon also emphasized that he had focused on bringing experienced figures into the setup to foster a culture of meritocracy, a project he hopes will continue under new leadership. He continued: "I requested and obtained the inclusion of a few key, highly experienced figures, who are bringing out these necessary chances with a medium and long-term vision. This is because I believe in the policy of meritocracy. It will be up to those in charge to judge the wisdom of these choices. I hold everything in my heart, with gratitude for the privilege and the lessons learned, even if it is a painful epilogue. Forza Azzurri sempre."
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Uncertainty for Gattuso and the future
Following the departures of Gravina and Buffon, the future of head coach Gennaro Gattuso remains uncertain as the FIGC prepares for a total overhaul. Buffon’s resignation marks a poignant end to his legendary 176-cap journey with the Azzurri, signaling an urgent need for a fresh start at the top level to ensure Italy avoids missing its fourth consecutive World Cup in 2030.