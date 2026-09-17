Germany boss Jurgen Klopp fiercely defends struggling Liverpool star Florian Wirtz amid intense pundit criticism

Klopp has delivered a staunch defence of Wirtz, calling for an end to the intense scrutiny surrounding the creative midfielder. Wirtz, who completed a blockbuster move to Anfield in 2025, has faced a wave of criticism from pundits following some inconsistent displays in the Premier League. However, Klopp is adamant that the external noise is not reflective of the player's true value to the national setup. The former Liverpool boss has integrated Wirtz into a massive squad with 44 players.

Addressing the media, Klopp was quick to dismiss the narrative that Wirtz is struggling. The manager emphasized the need for a supportive environment where the player can thrive without the constant demand for highlight-reel moments. "The communication has been very pleasant. We keep in touch from time to time. We need to move away from the idea that we want to see special moments from him. He is there to help us as a team. We have to make sure that ‘Flo’ feels comfortable with us," Klopp stated.