'False and damaging' - Vinicius Jr's agency breaks silence on Arsenal links and Real Madrid future

The agency representing Vinicius, Roc Nation Sports International, has issued a scathing response to recent media coverage surrounding their high-profile clients. In a statement released on Sunday, the organisation, founded by music mogul Jay-Z, expressed deep frustration with the nature of reporting during the current transfer window.

While the statement did not explicitly name the specific reports it was addressing, it comes at a time when rumours regarding a potential exit from the Santiago Bernabeu for the Brazilian international have reached a fever pitch.

Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, took to Instagram to voice his concerns directly. "Roc Nation Sports International and our entire team cannot stand idle when unprofessional and uninformed media publish fake and damaging information for attention-seeking purposes," Yormark stated.

"This is especially unacceptable when it personally targets our clients without any foundation. It is disruptive, harmful and libellous. Media outlets and journalists need to hold themselves more accountable."



