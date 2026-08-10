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‘One or the other’ - Erling Haaland & Kylian Mbappe see ‘Galactico’ partnership at Real Madrid ruled out by Michael Owen
Mbappe chasing elusive Champions League & Ballon d'Or crowns
After several years of speculation regarding a high-profile move, France international Mbappe was finally acquired by Real during the summer of 2024. He was snapped up as a free agent when leaving Paris Saint-Germain as their all-time leading scorer.
A switch to Spain was expected to put the 27-year-old in contention for major honours that have so far proved elusive - such as the Champions League crown and Ballon d’Or award. Mbappe is still waiting on first successes in both of those departments.
He has been a prolific presence in Madrid, finding the target on 86 occasions through 103 appearances, but is yet to land serious silverware with his current employers. Efforts to right those wrongs have been boosted by the news that Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract.
Further additions to the fold are expected to be made, as exciting teenager Yan Diomande completes a €140 million (£120m/$162m) transfer, with links to Norwegian frontman Haaland seemingly never far away.
He is tied to a 10-year contract at Manchester City, through to 2034, but has seen his father leave an exit door ajar at the Etihad Stadium. A new adventure in La Liga could appeal to a man that has registered 162 goals for Premier League heavyweights.
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Could Mbappe & Haaland form a 'Galactico' strike force?
Real would welcome the opportunity to discuss a deal for Haaland, but already have Vini Jr on the left of their attack and Mbappe starring down the middle. How would they fit another ‘Galactico’ into their plans?
When that question was put to Ballon d’Or winner Owen, the ex-Madrid striker - speaking in association with Skinradar.gg - told GOAL of the Haaland rumours: “While they've got Mbappe, I can't see them spending that money.
“Already people question whether Vini Junior and Mbappe can play together because Mbappe likes to play off the left a bit, they already question that. If it was Mbappe and Haaland, how would you fit those two in? Would you play Mbappe off the left?
“I think it's one or the other, to be honest. I don't think you can have two of the arguably best centre-forwards in the world, Mbappe and Haaland. I don't think you can have them in the same squad, personally.
“I mean, the cost, and then trying to make that work... It'd have to be that Mbappe would leave for that to happen, I would think. They've already tried the Galactico thing many years ago, my generation. Just collecting great players is not necessarily the answer.”
How long will prolific striker Haaland spend at Man City?
Former City defender Joleon Lescott told GOAL recently when asked about the chances of Haaland swapping the North West of England for the Spanish capital: “Even players from Manchester, players from England, it's Real Madrid so they appeal.
“But in regards to the Galacticos, they do sign them, but they don't always buy them, so that has to be an element. Erling Haaland is not going to be cheap, and he's arguably one of the most important players in Manchester City's squad, so that is going to be considered if Manchester City decide to sell him.
“They're not going to be selling him because he's not scoring goals, so he's going to be at the peak of his powers, at one of the best teams in the world, with another team trying to buy him - and a rival in the Champions League - so that fee isn't going to be small.
“In regards to Erling Haaland, I think the club are in a great position for him to be there for the foreseeable future.”
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Mbappe & Haaland contracts: When do lucrative terms expire?
While Haaland is tied to a long-term deal at City, Mbappe’s terms in Madrid are due to run until 2029. There has been no indication that he is ready to turn his back on the Blancos and go chasing European glory elsewhere.
He is following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co at the Bernabeu and will continue to fill Real’s No.10 shirt for the foreseeable future - meaning that Haaland may have to explore alternative options when his record-shattering spell in the Premier League comes to a close.
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