'Big f*cking weirdo' - Erling Haaland brutally mocked by Man City team-mate with crazy message on hat-trick hero's ball after Liverpool demolition

After the full-time whistle in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland took to Instagram to share a picture of himself clutching the matchball - captioning it "Not a bad Saturday" - but it was the message scrawled on it by one of his team-mates that grabbed the headlines. Amid the usual signatures, one player opted for a blunter assessment, labelling him a "Big f*cking weirdo" as he celebrated his first club hat-trick since August 2024.

The banter highlights the unique status Haaland holds within the City dressing room, where his robotic efficiency in front of goal continues to stun his peers. Despite the light-hearted ribbing, the striker cut a reflective figure when discussing his recent form, admitting that his performances in 2026 had not reached his own sky-high expectations.







