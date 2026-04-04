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Erling Haaland 'super happy' after hat-trick against Liverpool as Man City hero suggests he had 'psychological thing' against Arne Slot's men
Happy hat-trick hero Haaland
Haaland kickstarted City's scoring spree in the 39th minute when he converted a penalty, following it up with another goal just before half-time. Not long after Antoine Semenyo had made it 3-0, the Norwegian completed his treble in the 57th minute as he took on a pass from Nico O'Reilly and powering past Giorgi Mamardashvili.
The victory seals a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and continues a long tradition of City featuring at England's national stadium under Pep Guardiola, much to Haaland's delight.
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Clinical timing helps City crush Reds
"Super happy, it's been a while now," he told BBC Sport of his hat-trick. "It was about time and it's nice doing it against Liverpool. To go to Wembley yet again and for so many times Pep has done it in the last 10 years has been incredible. It's actually ridiculous when you look at the stats how many times we have been at Wembley. So consistent and this is crazy, 23 times in 10 years is ridiculous."
City overcame a difficult start to the game in which Liverpool appeared capable of matching them, only for the situation to change before the break.
“Amazing game and from the final we showed great level today as well. We need to keep building on this and keep going,” Haaland said. He further emphasised the importance of their clinical finishing by adding: “It's ideal to score right before half-time. The way we played from 25 minutes was amazing. We need to be more consistent and do this even more.”
Did Haaland have the psychological edge?
The last match between the two sides - in February - was a controversial one. With the game tied at 1-1, City were awarded a late penalty when Matheus Nunes went down under a foul from goalkeeper Alisson, allowing Haaland to step up, convert and secure the three points. In the meeting before that, Haaland missed a penalty while City went on to win 3-0.
Asked if he received a psychological boost by converting this time around, he said: "You can say so but you can also say in the last Liverpool game I scored in the 95th minute so that you could say that was a psychological thing for them maybe."
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City out for more after Liverpool rout
Having already won the Carabao Cup this season, City are looking to hunt down at least a domestic double with the FA Cup still in their sights. They sit nine points behind Arsenal with a game in hand in the league, meaning another Premier League crown is unlikely but not impossible. After recovering from a disappointing start against Liverpool to secure a monumental victory, though, Haaland and his City co-stars will be ready to pounce if Arsenal start to crumble.
"Amazing game and from the final we showed great level today as well. We need to keep building on this and keep going," he said.