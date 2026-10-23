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‘Only place fans don’t know the players’ - Eric Dier enjoying ‘lovely story’ as former Monaco star salutes renaissance of former Tottenham defender
Nine years at Spurs followed by Bayern title win with Kane
Dier did take in 365 appearances for Spurs across nine-and-a-half years, with his versatility being put to good use. He is capable of operating at centre-half or in the middle of midfield, while also filling in at full-back if required.
Those qualities were embraced in the English capital, while earning 49 senior caps for the Three Lions, but not everybody was convinced that the Sporting academy graduate boasted the level of consistency required to compete at the very highest level.
Dier has, however, always worked hard on his game and prided himself on being the best possible team-mate. Those qualities were never lost on Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane.
The prolific frontman left Spurs in 2023 as he went in search of elusive major silverware at Bayern Munich, and was happy to be reunited with a familiar face in January 2024. Dier became a Bundesliga title winner alongside Kane, penning a permanent contract in the process.
His spell in Germany was ultimately cut short, but Monaco were happy to fish him out of the free agent pool in the summer of 2025 - with his vast experience being put to good use at Stade Louis II.
The captain’s armband has been filled there, with the 32-year-old slotting seamlessly into a central defensive berth, and his redemption arc has continued in French football.
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Dier's experience & versatility embraced by Ligue 1 giants
Ex-Monaco star Grimandi, who was speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, told GOAL when asked about Dier’s impact in the principality: “He went through a hard time because even in Monaco it was quite complicated last season for him and he played well.
“He had a good season, he's captain. I think he played next to [Sadibou] Sane. Sane is a great player, he's a young talent, he was in Metz last season and I'm surprised because in a few months he showed a lot of ability. I think the connection together is good.
“I heard that people in Monaco like him a lot, Dier. It's a shame because they lost at the weekend. They were unbeaten so far this season, but they lost 1-0.
“It's a lovely story. He went through a hard time and now he looks to make a nice life being captain and playing in Monaco at this moment.”
What it is like to live & play in the principality of Monaco
There are few better places to play your football than Monaco, with Grimandi - who spent six years in those surroundings before going on to become a two-time Premier League title winner at Arsenal - saying of life in that part of the world: “Monaco is the only place in Europe where the players know the fans and the fans don't know the players. That's what they say sometimes.
“It's a very quiet life. It has changed now because it's a bit more popular but you can go to Monaco without any problems. You can walk down the street, nobody will recognise you, you have a quality of life, you have security.
“It's good when you're 32 and it's good when you are young. Except that sometimes it's a bit complicated, expecting more from football. It's a fantastic place to live.
“I think English players like it a lot in Monaco. I remember when I was at Arsenal, most of the English players asked me a lot of questions about Monaco. It's of course a good time for him to live there.”
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Ambitious Dier still has plenty of football left in him
Dier penned a three-year contract when linking up with Monaco, meaning that he has a little over 18 months left to run on those terms. He endured calf and hamstring problems last season, which limited him to just 13 appearances across all competitions.
A positive impression has, however, been made by a man born in England and raised in Portugal. He is a model professional, offering inspiration to the likes of Lamine Camara and Ansu Fati, and will believe that there are many more adventures to come before boots have to be hung up for the final time.
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