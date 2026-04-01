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'Enormous sadness' - Gianluigi Donnarumma admits to breaking down in tears after Italy's latest World Cup qualification failure
A captain's heartbreak after penalty defeat
Donnarumma has broken his silence in the wake of Italy's latest international humiliation. The Azzurri suffered a devastating 1-1 draw followed by a 4-1 penalty shootout loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper was unable to address the media immediately after the final whistle on Tuesday night, as the Italian federation had imposed a strict media blackout on the players in the mixed zone and press room. Taking to social media the following day, the 27-year-old laid bare his emotions regarding the devastating result.
Sharing the pain of a grieving nation
The captain, who remarkably has still never featured in a World Cup tournament, shared a deeply personal message with his followers. He acknowledged that the pain of missing out on another major tournament is a collective burden felt by the entire nation. Providing the full context of his emotional state, Donnarumma stated: "Last night, after the match, I cried. I cried for the disappointment of not being able to bring Italy where it deserves to be. I cried because of the enormous sadness I feel, with the whole blue group of which I am proud to be captain, and which I know, at this moment, you feel too, you fans of our national team."
Finding courage in the wreckage of defeat
Despite the overwhelming nature of the defeat, the goalkeeper insisted that he and his international teammates must eventually find the strength to move forward. Attempting to rally a dejected fanbase, he added: "Words are no longer useful, it's true. But there is one thing I feel strongly in me and I want to share it with you. After such a great disappointment, we must find the courage to turn the page, once again. And for that, it takes a lot of strength, passion and conviction. Always believing is the engine to move forward. Because life knows how to reward those who give everything, without sparing themselves. And that's where we have to start from. Together. Once again. To bring Italy back to where it deserves to be."
- Getty
What next for Donnarumma?
The 27-year-old must now shift his focus back to club football, where Manchester City face a daunting end to the season. The club are at risk of missing out on major honours, having already crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. Their Premier League title challenge looks incredibly difficult, as Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 70 points from 31 matches, leaving City nine points adrift on 61 points from 30 games. However, Manchester City have already secured some silverware this term, lifting the Carabao Cup on March 22 following a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Donnarumma and his teammates will also look to keep their FA Cup hopes alive when they host reigning league champions Liverpool on April 4.