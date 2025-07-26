How England should line up for Euro 2025 final vs Spain: Chloe Kelly has earned starting role and Jess Park can freshen up midfield - but Michelle Agyemang should stay in super-sub role

Sarina Wiegman has some huge decisions to make for Sunday's showpiece event, especially after Lauren James limped off at half-time against Italy

And so it all comes down to Sunday. In a rematch of the 2023 Women's World Cup final, England and Spain will meet at St. Jakob Park this weekend with the Lionesses looking for revenge and to defend their European Championship title. La Roja, meanwhile, will be out to add the status as European champions to the title of world champions they have already held for the past two years - and will hold for at least two more.

It will be the third meeting of these two juggernauts in 2025 alone, after they landed in the same Nations League group at the start of the year. Despite the recency of those encounters, though, it's hard to know how much to read into either. In February, England were 1-0 winners at Wembley, albeit while Spain were without both Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas. The Lionesses' best player that day, too, was Millie Bright, who hasn't travelled to Euro 2025. When the rematch played out in early June, Spain had their turn in a 2-1 win, but Sarina Wiegman did make changes to rest players while England were still ahead, with one eye on this summer.

It's hard to predict how things might pan out on Sunday, then, but if one thing is for certain, it is that this final will be close, it will be tight and it will be decided by the finest of margins. So, in such a high-pressure moment, who will Wiegman trust to deliver for England? GOAL takes a look at how the Lionesses should line up in Basel...